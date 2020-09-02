Ariana Grande Just Made Instagram History

Ariana Grande hit a major social media milestone this week.

The "7 Rings" singer, who is the most followed woman on Instagram, reached over 200 million followers, making her the first woman to do so on the photo sharing platform.

According to Elle, Grande is currently followed by 200.6 million users.

The second and third most followed women on Instagram are Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez, who have 193 million and 191 million respective followers.

As for the most followed man? That would be Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has more than 238 million followers. He edges Grande out for the top spot by a mere 38 millions followers.

In August, Grande broke Rihanna's streaming record, becoming the most streamed artist on Spotify by surpassing 20.5 billion streams on the music platform.

Grande thanked her fans for the achievement in an Instagram post, in which she also pleaded with Rihanna to release her ninth album so the Barbadian music icon could "rightfully" reclaim her title of most streamed female artist.