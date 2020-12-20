Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Dalton Gomez: See the Ring!

Ariana Grande is officially off the market!

On Sunday (December 20), the "7 Rings" singer announced her engagement to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez via Instagram. "Forever n then some," she captioned a series of photos of her and her beau.

The first photo shows Grande and Gomez cuddling on the floor. The second photo is a mirror selfie of Grande holding up her engagement ring, followed by a close-up of the ring itself.

The engagement ring features a giant diamond with a pearl on the left side.

See photos, below.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source told People of the engagement. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."