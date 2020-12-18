Michael B. Jordan To Host HBCU Basketball Showcase in His NJ Hometown

Actor Michael B. Jordan is coming back to Jersey! The "Black Panther" has just launched a HBCU showcase in his hometown of Newark. According to GMA, he teamed up with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) to create "Hoop Dreams Classic." This inaugural event that specially for HBCUs ( historically Black colleges and universities) will take place exactly one year from now at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

"This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people," Jordan said in a statement. "As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences."

On Dec. 18, 2021, four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs will be featured during the event. But it's not only going to be all basketball. According to GMA, there will be live performances, culinary events, film festivals and even a battle of the bands.

"Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today," Jordan stated.

Part of the proceeds from this event will support the Newark community and organizations that are focused on helping and supporting HBCUs.