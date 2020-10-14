Ariana Grande’s New Album Is Coming This Month

Ariana Grande's sixth studio album is coming—and much sooner than you think!

On Wednesday (October 14), the pop star announced that her upcoming album is due out in October. As in, this month. As in, we're getting a brand new Ariana Grande album in the next few weeks! Just keep breathin' and breathin' and breathin'...

Then again, we really should have seen this coming. Just last week, the "7 Rings" singer coyly hinted that new music was on the way when she tweeted, "Turning in these mixes and reminding [you] again to register to vote if [you] haven't already..."

On Instagram back in September, Grande also shared what appeared to be a snippet of an ethereal new vocal track from the studio.

The as-yet-untitled sixth record, which fans are already referring to as AG6, will be the follow-up to 2019's massively successful Thank U, Next, which was released just months after 2018's also massively successful Sweetener.

Both albums went to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Will Grande have another hit on her hands? (Our vote: Duh.)