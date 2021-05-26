Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!

On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California.

Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three sets of photos from the ceremony, which featured white flowers hanging from the ceilings and lit candles on the floor.

The bride wore a silk charmeuse empire waist gown by Vera Wang, the same designer who dressed her for the Met Gala in 2018. Grande also donned a mid-length veil complete with a bow along with pearl bracelets. Her new husband wore a Tom Ford suit.

The pop star even gave a nod to her Sweetener era with pearl and diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, wearing one earring right side up and the other upside down.

See photos from Ariana Grande's wedding, below:

Celebrities shared their congratulations with the happy couple in the comments section. Grande's manager Scooter Braun and pop singer Zara Larsson shared numerous heart emojis, while Seth Rogen commented, "Mazels."

Tinashe added, "WOWW," alongside a string of heart-eye emojis. In another comment she wrote, "Congratulations angel." Meanwhile, actress Taraji P. Henson commented, "Congrats my lil sweet pea."

Vogue reported that the wedding was an intimate affair with only twenty guests in attendance, along with the couple's numerous dogs, which can be seen in some of the photos. Grande's mother and father, Joan and Ed, walked her down the aisle.

Grande and Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, met through mutual friends. The pair began dating in January 2020 and made their relationship public in Justin Bieber and Grande's "Stuck With U" music video. Gomez proposed in December 2020.