WHOA, Ariana Grande Quietly Got Married This Weekend!

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married. PEOPLE.com was the first outlet to break the news Monday afternoon.

Grande's reps say that the couple got married in a very intimate ceremony.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," sources tell PEOPLE.com.



The ceremony took place this weekend at her home in Montecito, California, TMZ reports.

There was "no real ceremony," either, by the way, according to the same report from TMZ. They say that the couple said their "I dos" in an informal way, but it's not clear if the wedding was impulsive or planned to be that way, they say.

The couple first started dating last January, and they announced their engagement back in December. Gomez, 25, is a real estate agent.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told PEOPLE after their engagement in late 2020.

