Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Visit NJ & Stockton University

Arnold Schwarzenegger will visit Stockton University in Galloway Township, New Jersey on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Schwarzenegger is an iconic actor, philanthropist and the 38th governor of the state of California,

Schwarzenegger will address the rising level of hate and antisemitism in our society today.

Schwarzenegger is well known for his iconic acting roles in legendary Hollywood movies. He will be speaking at the Stockton University Campus Center Event Room at 11:00 a.m.

We caught-up with Stockton University President Dr. Harvey Kesselman in advance of Schwarzenegger’s appearance who said:

"He is an individual who has excelled in multiple fields and has worked to terminate hate in America and abroad. He is deserving of the recognition that Stockton is bestowing upon him for his incredible public service,” said Kesselman.

Dr. Harvey Kesselman photo. Dr. Harvey Kesselman photo. loading...

As a part of today’s event, Schwarzenegger will be presented with a Stockton University honorary doctoral degree in public service.

About Schwarzenegger, Stockton University said:

“The former governor has been a vocal advocate against hate and antisemitism and has made significant contributions to anti-hate organizations. With a personal connection to the impact of hate, having been born in Austria two years after the end of World War II, Schwarzenegger is dedicated to educating and inspiring others to take a stand. With a personal connection to the impact of hate, having been born in Austria two years after the end of World War II, Schwarzenegger is dedicated to educating and inspiring others to take a stand.”

Ticket Information:

Tickets are free and available to current Stockton students, faculty and staff. A valid Stockton ID must be presented to obtain your ticket. Limit one ticket per person. Tickets will be available beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Campus Center

Information Desk. Seating on the day of the event will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Seating will be available in the Campus Center Event Room and Campus Center Theatre (Video Stream). Seating is limited. Latecomers will be seated at the discretion of event staff. We recommend arriving early. This event will not be live streamed.

If you have any questions, please contact the Office of Event Services and Campus Center Operations at (609) 652-4878 or event.services@stockton.edu

However, note that this special event is taking place today and and the deadline has passed for various accommodations to be requested.

Get our free mobile app

SOURCE : Stockton University.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?