Stockton Makes National Top 100 Public Colleges List

Stockton University has climbed into the rankings of the 100 top public colleges and universities in America in the 2023 U.S.News & World Report College Rankings, released on Wednesday.

At #91, Stockton broke into the top 100 list of the nation's public national colleges and universities for the first time, but it's not the first time they've been recognized in the U.S. News report.

Previously, Stockton has ranked as high as seventh regionally in the northeastern state.

But, making the national list is a great accomplishment and it seems as though everyone at Stockton is excited by the news, including President Harvey Kesselman.

“We have kept our promise to make a Stockton degree more valuable each and every day. I’m very excited that as part of this wonderful growth, our first-year student enrollment this fall is the most diverse in Stockton’s history, with 46% of students identifying as minority or multi-race."

Kesselman points to Stockton's new Multicultural Center opening in early 2023 and school initiatives that help lower-income students receive free tuition and opportunities such as internships, travel, and research.

Stockton also ranks in the top 75 national universities for social mobility, based on enrolling and graduating low-income students.

There is no arguing with the numbers. Stockton has seen a 54% jump in applications and a 16% increase in enrollment this fall, with the freshman class being one of Stockton's biggest ever.

Then there's the success of the Atlantic City Campus expansion with a second residence hall set to open in 2023.

Stockton University now finds itself ranked favorably with established universities like Temple, Columbia, and Florida State.

At a time when the economy is tough and some businesses aren't able to hold on, it's nice to see that one of South Jersey's most prominent institutions is headed in the right direction.

