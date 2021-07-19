Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar TCNJ Opening Very Soon

Back in April, I saw an article on RestaurantNews.com, that there was an Arooga's coming to Mercer County. Arooga's only has three other locations in New Jersey, so this was very exciting news.

The new Arooga's was rumored to be located at where Landmark used to be at 400 Main Blvd. Campus Town inside The College of New Jersey. The location at The College of New Jersey will actually be the biggest location in New Jersey and will offer over 100 jobs perfect for college students who attend TCNJ or Rider University or for anyone really.

The article said the Arooga's would be opening up this summer, but when? Early summer? Late summer? Well, I got to see one of my old restaurant managers over the weekend who works for Arooga's and he confirmed the restaurant is opening very soon.

My former manager left the restaurant where we worked together to work for Arooga's and he has worked at the one in North Plainfield and the one in East Brunswick as well. I was excited to run into him over the weekend and he must have just gotten off work because he was still wearing his uniform. I had to get some details from him. He said he would be involved in opening this Arooga's as well.

Their Facebook page says, they will be opening late summer which makes sense since they just posted these construction pictures a few days ago.

Arooga's TCNJ Facebook

Arooga's takes pride in their scratch kitchen menu items as well as their all natural, no antibiotics and USDA certified organic ingredients. They also have over 25 gluten free menu choices.

They have lots of beer and cocktails and of course lots of tv screens to watch whatever sports you're in the mood for.

The coolest thing about Arooga's is, they are Green Restaurant Certified by the Green Restaurant Association. This means they are environmentally responsible. They do not use styrofoam and are energy efficient. I cannot wait to check them out.