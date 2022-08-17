Car Crashes Into Ewing, NJ Frutta Bowls
A car crashed into a busy Ewing Township, NJ business during the usual busy lunch rush.
The accident, which happened just after 1:30 pm on Wednesday (August 17), took place at the Frutta Bowls in Campus Town.
The car appeared to drive onto the sidewalk smashing into the front of the business. No injuries were immediately visible to eyewitnesses in the area. The driver appeared to have exited the vehicle and was being tended to in a nearby chair.
No patrons in the busy eatery appeared to be hurt, according to eyewitnesses.
The exact cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The business sustained damage, and the exact extent of that damage was not clear. As of 1:45 pm, first responders were on the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll have more info when it becomes available.