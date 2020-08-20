A New York City resident has been arrested for attacking a 17-year-old Sesame Place worker for trying to enforce the amusement park's face mask wearing policy, according to Levittown Now.

Troy McCoy, 39, of the Bronx section of the city, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service Regional Fugitive Task Force at 6am on Wednesday morning, the article states, but, not without a fight. Mr. McCoy resisted arrest at first, barricading himself in his residence. Authorities had to break through the barricade and use a taser on McCoy in order to detain him.

Levittown Now reported McCoy visited Sesame Place back on Sunday, August 9th with a small group, who had been asked to wear their face masks, which led to violence erupting. Another Sesame Place employee came to the aid of the 17-year-old employee who was attacked by McCoy, and was also attacked by a female in McCoy's group, Shakerra Bonds, 31, also from the Bronx.

McCoy will be extradited to Bucks County to face aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and other related charges. Bonds will face charges of simple assault, criminal conspiracy, and other related charges as well.

The teen Sesame Place employee was badly hurt in the attack and underwent surgery for his injuries. He's was released from St. Mary Medical Center on Friday, and is continuing to recover at home. There is a Go Fund Me set up for his medical needs.

For more details, check out the entire Levittown Now article on this unfortunate incident.