Hang on! We're shifting into *Chilli* mode!

The weather's getting cooler outside, and one of the pleasures of chillier weather is cozying up with warm, hearty meals. There's stew, soup, pasta, and... Chili!

What's great about chilli is that although nearly every bowl contains the same basic ingredients (black beans, ground meat, fire roasted tomatoes, etc.), no one's chilli is the same. They all have their unique quirks, seasonings and additions. Whether you like it with sour cream, chives, cheddar cheese, hot sauce, or all of the above! There are so many ways to customize!

So if you're craving for a warm, meaty, beany bowl to warm your bones, you may want to check this place out in New Jersey.

Eat This, Not That, an online authority on all things food and lifestyle, recently put together a list of The Best Chili in Every State.

So who has the BEST chili in the Garden State?

Congrats to Arthur's Tavern in Morris Plains! They're located at 700 Speedwell Ave.

They're famous for their steaks, but their chili, packed with cheddar cheese and chives, is also a show-stopper. The perfect appetizer before that juicy steak!

Here's What Eat This says:

Arthur's Tavern may be famous for their stellar steaks, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try out some of their delicious chili. Their chili, which Yelp reviewers described as having a bit of a "kick," is great served as an appetizer during lunch or dinner.

Have you ever been to Arthur's Tavern? Give us your verdict! And don't be afraid to let us know where else to find amazing chili in New Jersey!

