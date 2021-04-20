Asbury Park Considered One Of The Most Popular Beach Towns In The Country

Summer is almost here and we all just can't wait to be at our favorite beaches in New Jersey. Unless Asbury Park is the beach that you love going to, you are not going to one of the most popular beaches in the country.

According to NJ.com, a list of the 25 most popular beach towns in the country was recently released and Asbury Park in New Jersey made the list. Newsweek was the creator of the list of the 25 most popular beach towns in the country and even though the list isn't in any particular order when you scroll through it Asbury Park is the second one that pops up right away.

It was stated on Newsweek that to be able to pick out the 25 most popular beach towns in the country they had to look for towns that have "quaint coastal communities for culture vultures, to action-packed subtropical climes for adrenaline junkies."

This can easily start an argument with beachgoers and say that Newsweek probably created a list that is missing other great beaches in the state of New Jersey.

Other beaches people love out here in New Jersey are Wildwood and Cape May. Why weren't those cute towns considered some of the most popular in the country?

Lewes in Delaware was another town that was considered one of the most popular beach towns in the country. If you want to make a quick trip down there that wouldn't be too much of a drive.