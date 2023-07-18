Atco Dragway in Atco, NJ Abruptly Closes For Good After 63 Years

Sad news race fans. Atco Dragway has announced that after 63 years it has closed for good.

The news was announced on social media Tuesday evening (July 18, 2023), shocking many fans since the news seemed to be pretty abrupt.

"Effective Immediately: Atco Dragway is permanently closed. Thank you for your valued business and support the last 63 years," the post read Tuesday evening.

Effective immediately, all scheduled events are canceled for the remainder of the 2023 season, according to the post, which was also shared on their website.

"To all of our staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sticking it out with us and being the best in the business," they wrote in the heartfelt message.

Why Did Atco Dragway Suddenly Close?

attachment-Atco Dragway loading...

It's kind of unclear what's exactly next for the drag strip — which is a 1/4 mile in length located on Jackson Road in Atco, NJ. It first opened in 1960.

However, The Inquirer reports that a 2020 redevelopment plan was filed with local officials to gain approval for a redevelopment at the site, which totals about 180 acres.

The plan was filed by an Illinois company, but they say that it was co-signed by Leonard Capone Jr., who owned the raceway.

Both 6ABC and The Inquirer tried to contact Capone for their coverage, but he did not comment on the news. It looks like the application would have called for the paved portions to be used for an automobile auction facility, The Inquirer says.

Additionally, the drag way turned off commenting on the Facebook post, though many fans have reacted to the post with sad or crying emojis.