Save the date, tell your friends. The 2023 Atlantic City Airshow will be Wednesday, August 16th, with a start time of 11am.

Make sure to have your eyes on the skies.

It will be hard to miss if you're in the Atlantic City area and surrounding beach towns. I've caught glimpses of the action from the beach in nearby Ocean City in previous years.

It's a totally show. You don't want to miss it. This year's theme is "A Salute to Those Who Serve."

According to the airshow website, this year's performers are the USAF Thunderbirds, U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier, Jim Beasley P-51 Mustang and the U.S. Army Golden Knights.

If you love this kind of thing and don't want to miss a thing, you can buy tickets for premium seating.

You can sit in the Fly Zone:

It's pretty cool. You'll be in a designated area on the beach to watch the action. You'll BYOC (bring your own chair) and umbrella and spend the day on the beach taking in the show. It's completely family friendly with no alcohol in that area. There will be food and drinks for sale. You'll have access to bathrooms. You'll be able to hear the commentators narrating the show, play corn hole and more.

There's also a VIP Watch Party and a Rooftop Airshow Viewing Event. You can check out the details and buy tickets here.

If you can't make it the day of the show, you can always catch the practice day, which is the day before, Tuesday, August 15th.

For more details, click here.

