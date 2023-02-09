Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return

Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”

Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at The Tropicana Atlantic City.

The Emmy-Award winner will be appearing from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Firewaters Saloon for his "Faith American Tap Takeover.”

Grammer is incredibly engaging with his fans. You will have the opportunity to meet him, take photos and enjoy an adult beverage with Grammer.

We mentioned back on May 13 that Grammer should be officially named as an "Atlantic City Ambassador."

Grammer has been unconditionally bullish about Atlantic City, he exudes such genuine warmth and positivity each and every time he has visited Atlantic City.

In 2015, Grammer founded The Faith American Brewing Company.

The whole reason that he started the company was to create much-needed jobs in the Catskills area of Upstate New York.

It worked, as Grammer helped to bring economic activity to the region.

About his successful beverage company, Grammer said, "Finally we hit on this one. The Faith American Ale. And, I thought that's just right, just like Goldilocks," said Grammer.

Grammer has visited Atlantic City and The Irish Pub multiple times in the recent past: August, October, and December of 2021 as well as March 2022.

Grammer also appeared at the Hard Rock and Resorts Casino Hotel in 2022.

Grammer has become very popular in Atlantic City because of his friendly and engaging demeanor.

It's also been announced that Grammer will reprise his iconic Frazier role for a reboot on the Paramount+ platform.

SOURCE : Tropicana Atlantic City

