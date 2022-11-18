I love the holidays and when it comes to Christmas trees, the bigger the better.

For the first time ever there will be a live Christmas tree on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, and it's a big one, according to The Patch.

It's a 50 foot balsam spruce that came all the way from North Carolina. It's perched at the entrance of Showboat.

The tree will be decorated with 8,000 lights and will draw you in to Showboat AC's Holiday Extravaganza on the Boardwalk, which kicks off soon.

On Tuesday, November 29th at 6pm is when the holiday fun begins. The tree will be lit, there will be live music from local singing groups, games, rides for kids and Santa will be appearing in a lifeguard boat. That would make a great Christmas card photo for all you beach lovers.

Local vendors will be on site for you to start your holiday shopping.

You'll love this....there will be pop up bars for adults 21 and older and free hot cider for the kids, food, drink specials and more fun.

After that there will be holiday fun every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm - 5pm through Christmas Eve (December 24th).

The article quotes Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments (owner of Showboat) as saying, "We are honored to bring Atlantic City's boardwalk's first ever decorated holiday tree to the community. The season-long holiday extravaganza that will kick off during the special tree lighting ceremony will bring fun for the whole family to the city and help celebrate a momentous occasion."

Showboat will also host a breakfast with Santa on December 17th from 9:30am - 12:30pm. There will also be a story time with Santa on select dates throughout December. You can check those dates and times here.

For more information, check out the resort's website here.

