Atlantic City, NJ Just Got a New Shocking Title

As a Jersey Girl, I'm kind of surprised at the latest title Atlantic City has grabbed from a national travel website.

Fodor's just named the boardwalk in Atlantic City as the best in the country. Wow.

Fodor's said, "Atlantic City's boardwalk is internationally famous. It's said to be the world's first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure's original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub."

Ok, it is historic, even iconic, but, the best boardwalk in the country in 2022? Nah, not so much. I don't even think it's the best boardwalk in New Jersey right now. Lol.

Disney World in Florida built its Boardwalk as a tribute to the historic Atlantic City. The Miss America Pageant was held in Atlantic City for many years with the traditional Miss America Parade taking place on the boardwalk, but, that was years ago. Today, if I want to go to the boardwalk, there are others I'd choose over AC.

Don't get me wrong, there's a lot of great entertainment, restaurants and shopping in Atlantic City, but, that's all in the casinos and surrounding area, not on the actual boardwalk.

When you live in New Jersey (or the surrounding states) there are so many great boardwalks just a short drive away with the best pizza, rides, shopping, games, parades, etc.

Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Seaside, Ocean City and Wildwood are just a few of the boardwalks in New Jersey that I think are way better than Atlantic City when it comes to food and fun that's actually on the boardwalk.

Don't you agree? I thought so.

