If your cell phone isnt getting any service this morning, you're not alone.

AT&T users across the nation have been reporting that they have been unable to make phone calls since about 4 a.m. on Thursday (February 22). The effects of the outage seem to vary a bit by each user. Some users say they've been unable to access the internet or even send a text message.

Additionally, the outage appears to be affecting some T Mobile and Verizon customers as well. CNBC i reporting that there's been a spike in reports of outages on those carriers as well, as of 5:30 a.m.

DownDetector.com is a website that tracks reports of outages for brands across the globe (from social media to banking to games and more). It is showing a spike in reports for nearly all cell phone carriers, as of 5:30 a.m.

Here's a screenshot from the website's reports as of 5:35 a.m.:

DownDetector.com Screenshot Showing Cell Phone Outages DownDetector.com loading...

Most of the affected devices appear to be showing that they're in SOS mode. That typically means there is no service available.

This tweet from Philadelphia's FOX29 reporter, Bob Kelly, explains the depth of the issues, which are affecting ride-share services, gas pumps, ATM machines and more:

If you have an iPhone 13 (or earlier) device you may not see an SOS indicator but instead, your device may say "no service," Laptopmag.com reports.

As of 5:45 a.m., none of the major carriers have officially commented on the outages.

