T-Mobile Confirms Data Breach; It’s Not Clear How Many Were Affected
T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users.
The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected.
It also said it was confident that it has closed the entry point used to gain access. Vice’s Motherboard reported Sunday that someone was offering to sell personal data from more than 100 million people.
T-Mobile hasn't said how many were affected.
