AT&T Outage – Service Down Across New Jersey & Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A massive outage from cell phone carrier AT&T is once again causing customers to experience service disruptions.

The company confirmed the news in a statement issued to the media (including CNN) on Tuesday afternoon.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,”they said.

The issues were first reported around 1:00 p.m., but they appear to be increasing as the afternoon goes on.

They say that issues are preventing AT&T customers from completing calls between carriers. Calls to other AT&T customers appear to be going through.

Customers on other carriers including Verizon are struggling to reach AT&T callers as well. Reports of outages online across New York, Philly and New Jersey appear to be quite high as of 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.