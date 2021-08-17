We don't have many details, but we're hearing reports that there's an outage affecting AT&T's service in the Philadelphia and Central Jersey area. The website Downdetector.com is reporting several outages in the area as of 10:30 am.

Plus, Twitter users are reporting the outage in Mercer County and the Philadelphia suburbs —— including Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, and Mercer and Burlington counties in New Jersey:

Customers say they're seeing a message, which reads "no network connection" on their devices, and it affects both texting and phone calls.

AT&T reps have been responding on Twitter to users saying that they're "working on it."

We've reached out to AT&T's spokesperson for an update.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when we know them.

