AT&T Outages Reported in Philadelphia and Central New Jersey
We don't have many details, but we're hearing reports that there's an outage affecting AT&T's service in the Philadelphia and Central Jersey area. The website Downdetector.com is reporting several outages in the area as of 10:30 am.
Plus, Twitter users are reporting the outage in Mercer County and the Philadelphia suburbs —— including Bucks and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania, and Mercer and Burlington counties in New Jersey:
Customers say they're seeing a message, which reads "no network connection" on their devices, and it affects both texting and phone calls.
AT&T reps have been responding on Twitter to users saying that they're "working on it."
We've reached out to AT&T's spokesperson for an update.
This is a developing story. We'll have more details when we know them.