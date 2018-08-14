Yesterday was Left Hander's day and lefty's everywhere were celebrating! To help all lefty's celebrate with a cookie, Oreo announced that they you will be able to sign up to receive a specially designed package just for lefties! The flap on the Oreo pack that usually opens on the left side, will open on the right side making is easier for lefties to open!

I'm not a leftie myself, but I do love Oreos and I know how upset I'd be if I couldn't open the package!

If you're an interested leftie, then head on over to this website and sign up to receive one of these awesome packages! Props to Nabisco for making lefties everywhere feel special again!