There’s quite literally nothing better than walking through the mall and getting smacked in the face with the smell of Auntie Anne’s pretzels.

I know “getting smacked in the face” is an aggressive term, but the smell is always so strong it kind of feels like that!

Auntie Anne’s is teaming up with Philadelphia’s own Evil Genius Beer Company to make one of the best beer creations to come from the area.

The new beer has both companies teaming up to combine the iconic pairing of pretzels and beer to make the new “Is Butter a Carb?” beer.

The beer itself is brewed with Auntie Anne’s baked pretzels, which already sounds like it’s to die for! It was just announced that this brand new product will be hitting shelves this coming Monday and beer fans are excited, along with Auntie Anne’s pretzel fans.

Evil Genious Beer Company is known throughout the area because of its diverse flavors and unique names.

On the company’s website, along with “Is Butter A Carb?”, there's a list of some of the other outrageous names the company has used for beers over the years.

Some of them include, “I Said What I Said” and “Imma Head Out”. Some of their punny names include, “Black Eye PA”, a Black Eyed Peas reference, and their “Thank You For Being A Friend”, Golden Lager in honor of the Golden Girls.

The Philadelphia-based company isn’t new to coming up with crazy flavor combinations and names, so I’m excited to give this new beer a try!

The Evil Genious Auntie Anne’s collaboration beer “Is Butter A Carb?” will be available starting Monday and comes in at 5.5% costing $11.99 for a 6 pack.

