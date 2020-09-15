Auntie Anne’s & Sam Adams Team Up for At-Home Oktoberfest Kit

Oktoberfest is very confusing to me. Up until a couple of years ago, I always assumed it took place in October, but according to Wikipedia, Oktoberfest is actually a 16-day event that usually begins in mid-to-late September.

The official Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany has already been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can celebrate your own Oktoberfest at home thanks to Auntie Anne's and Samuel Adams.

The website givethembeer.com says you can "bring the taste of Oktoberfest home this season with the ultimate, limited-edition at home kit including pretzels, beer and party gear for four."

For $89 (plus shipping), givemetheberr.com says you'll get a 6-pack of Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer, an Auntie Anne's DIY Pretzel Kit, 4 Oktoberfest party hats, 4 Lederhosen-Style Bottle Coolers, 4 Lederhosen Suspenders, 2 1-liter glass steins, and a recipe book filled with Oktoberfest-themed ideas.

Imbibemagazine.com is a website that celebrates all things alcohol-related and it included Samuel Adams' Octoberfest on its list of Best Oktoberfest Beers. Imbibermagazine.com says the beer is "creamy yet clean, with a light malty sweetness and a bitter backbone for superb balance."

Meanwhile, AuntieAnnes.com says the popular pretzel shop, which is usually located inside of shopping malls, first opened in 1988. The company says it now has locations in 49 states and over 25 countries.

Givemethebeer.com says the Oktoberfest Auntie Anne's & Samuel Adams At-Home Kits are limited and you must be 21 or older to order. You can do that here.