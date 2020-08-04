Women Should NOT Date Men In Their 30’s, Relationship Expert Says

When I was in my early 20's a lot of girls rejected me because I was "too young" and possibly immature. I can't argue with the immature part, but now I can probably get rejected because experts are telling women to not date men in their 30's.

What is going on with everyone? 2020 is definitely a rough year.

Relationship expert, Jana Hocking, recently told the UK based publication The Mirror that dating a man that is between the ages of 30 and 40 is basically a complete wreck.

Hocking's reasoning to not date men between the ages of 30 and 40 is that they are in the settling downstage of life, The Mirror says. But if you ask me, that is a very dumb excuse being that Jana Hocking is 35 years old. Does she not want to settle down and have kids?

Let's all be real, the '20s is when you wild out in college and just party all the time. Maybe go hungover to different job interviews, stuff like that. I don't condone that behavior but let's be real, we all did it.

Ladies should look for men that are over 40 that are getting out of a divorce and are looking for love, Hocking told The Mirror. She also agreed that they may come with baggage but shows they aren't afraid to commit.

Wait a second. If you think about it that is still SETTLING DOWN. Since this makes no sense, I am offended for all men that are in the age range of 30 to 40.