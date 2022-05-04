Authentic Mexican restaurants in NJ to visit this Cinco De Mayo

In case it still feels like March to you, welcome to May where the countdown to Memorial Day weekend is officially official. The one thing we get in the month of May is the pre-game is MDW and that’s Cinco De Mayo.

Yes, people actually go out and party on Cinco De Mayo, and there are restaurants all over New Jersey that host bottomless margaritas and chips and salsa.

On the Border in North Brunswick used to set up a DJ in their parking lot and as long as you had that wristband, you were ready to lose track of time and call out of work the next day.

But for most people, it’s not about the partying, it’s about the food. Sure you can dabble in the chain restaurants like Chipotle and Qdoba. Most of those places have deals just for this particular day. If that is something that interests you:

But this is the one day of the year when you should seek out those authentic Mexican restaurants where you can get more than just a burrito and tacos. Believe it or not, these places do exist right here in the Garden State.

So, if you’re looking to celebrate this Cinco De Mayo, head out to (or order from) one of these fantastic, authentic Mexican restaurants:

Tortuga’s Mexican Village

41 Leigh Ave., Princeton, NJ

If you’re a guacamole fan, this is the place for you. It’s BYOB so you can indulge in more food.

615 Meyersville Rd., Gillette, NJ

This place is AMAZING. The food and atmosphere are incredible. There is limited seating so get there early and be prepared to wait, but it’s worth it. (BYOB)

Aztec Authentic Mexican Restaurant

35 Perry St., Chester, NJ

The enchiladas in green sauce are the way to go.

Casa Luna Mexican Cuisine

30 S. Doughty Ave., Somerville, NJ

You can’t go wrong with some guac, chips, and chicken quesadillas. Plus, downtown Somerville has a great Main Street to walk off your dinner.

700 US-1, Iselin, NJ

I know this one is up for debate because it’s considered a chain from the New England area called Border Café, ut don’t skip over Jose Tejas. The food is delicious and cheap and their margaritas are monster-sized. Make sure you leave enough time in your day to dine here because the wait time can get up to 3 hours. Again, it’s worth it. There’s also a location in Fairfield, NJ if that's closer than Iselin.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

