Wow, I haven't heard this name in years.

I was just reading online that an old, once very popular Mexican chain restaurant is making a comeback.

Chi-Chi's Mexican Chain Restaurant is reopening

Could it be on its way back to New Jersey? That would be great.

Do you remember a restaurant called, Chi-Chi's?

Chi-Chi's was in Mercer Mall in Lawrence Township

It was once in Mercer Mall (now Mercer On One) on Route 1 in Lawrence Township.

It was one of the few restaurants that occupied the space where Bonefish Grill is now.

It was known for its Chimichangas and of course, Margaritas.

Chi-Chi's is one of those places where when you mention which restaurants you still wish were around in the area, it's always one of the first ones mentioned.

Well, it's making a comeback with the first two locations planned for out in Minnesota (St. Louis Park and Maple Grove).

The son of Chi-Chi's founder, Marno McDermott, has plans to turn two of his Rojo Mexican Grills into Chi Chi's restaurants, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

After making his plans public at the end of 2024, McDermott said, "Former customers, workers, and executives have been quick to chime in to offer stories, memories, and even help getting Chi-Chi's 2.0 off the ground."

Wouldn't it be exciting to have Chi-Chi's back in New Jersey?

I know that's a little premature to think about, but if it goes well, it could become a big thing again.

Chi-Chi's favorite menu items will be returning

The menu will bring back Chi-Chi's favorites.

Listen to this. McDermott still has all the handwritten recipes from his father. That's amazing.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't Chi-Chi's in Mercer Mall have one heck of a Cinco De Mayo party every year?

I hope it's a huge success.

For more information, click here.

If I hear about it coming back to our area, I'll let you know right away.

