I was so excited I saw the candy canes going up and I just knew it was almost time for Magic of Lights 2020.

Some things this holiday season will feel the same in such a "weird" world right now.

I look forward to this every year with my family. I'm so happy it's back this year. We've seen it with Halloween and the drive-through experience was very popular with social distancing.

This year's Magic of Lights at PNC Bank Arts Center begins Friday November 13th, 2020. It runs everyday through New Year's.

Magic of Lights Schedule:

November 13th, 2020 - January 2nd, 2021

Friday and Saturday - From dusk till 11 pm

Sunday - Thursday - From dusk till 10 pm

(Magic of Lights runs everyday except New Year's Eve is closed)

Tickets are $25 per car online. CLICK HERE for your tickets.

This is a family-friendly event, the kids will love it. Even your teenagers.

This year you can buy some extras to make your Magic of Lights extravaganza a little bit more special:

4 pack of Santa Hats 🎅 CLICK HERE.

4 pack of Holiday Light Bulb Necklace CLICK HERE.

Holiday Treat Box - Holiday Treat Box includes pre-packaged Sugar Cookies, Holiday Candies & Candy Canes - CLICK HERE

Here's a look back at the fun we had last year when we drove through. I can't wait for this year.

CLICK HERE for your tickets for Magic of Lights 2020 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ.