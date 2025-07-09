Oh my goodness, this may be the cutest thing you've seen all day.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, has some exciting news to share. There's a new baby in the family.

A baby giraffe was born in the Six Flags Safari Park in Jackson

The new giraffe's name is Mbi

The mom giraffe, Embu, gave birth to the calf (yes, that's what baby giraffes are called) about three weeks ago. The baby giraffe's name is Mbi.

Here's a little sneak peek.

In case you're wondering, giraffes usually give birth to only one calf at a time. There's no litter, like other animals. Yes, baby giraffes are born with really long necks and legs. Here's something you may not know. They're born with hooves (similar to cows).

If you've ever noticed the long tongues giraffes have, you should know the calves also have them. They are like velcro, so they can grab things, like greenery, and eat.

Mom and baby are "thriving," but you won't be able to see the new baby yet as you ride through the popular attraction. Mbi needs a little more time to adjust to its new surroundings.

Mbi will make its Safari Park debut later this summer

Mbi should be ready to make its Six Flags Wild Safari debut sometime later this summer, so when you're driivng through, keep your eyes peeled for the little one.

Six Flags Great Adventure is located at 1 Six Flags Boulevard in Jackson, NJ.

