He loves his hometown and he must love thin crust pizza.

Bruce Springsteen stopped in to have lunch at a popular Freehold restaurant with friends on Monday (February 2), according to the restaurant's social media and the TrentonMonitor.com.

Springsteen's friend is Father Brian Butch from St. Anselm Parish in Tinton Falls. Butch arranged the impromptu lunch with other friends at Federici's Family Restaurant on East Main Street. Did the thin crust pizza hint give it away? The restaurant said the men enjoyed some pizza with sausage and peppers. Good choice.

Bishop David M. O'Connell has been a Bruce fan for years, but this was his first time meeting him, and said the lunch was "delightful."

"What a nice man! Given his worldwide fame, he was so humble and low-key. We both talked about our families, our backgrounds, our career paths and our current interests. Bruce is a ‘Jersey guy’ through and through. It felt as though we’d known each other for years! I hope we can visit again," O'Connell said.

Springsteen and Bon Jovi got ice cream at Jersey Freeze in Freehold in 2022

Springsteen is known to pop up at local spots occasionally. Back in 2022, he swung by the iconic Freehold ice cream shop, Jersey Freeze, with fellow New Jersey native, Jon Bon Jovi. Drove up in a fancy sports car, no security, just wanted ice cream cones, thrilling the staff.

Springsteen lives in Colts Neck, New Jersey

Springsteen was raised Catholic, and went to St. Rose of Lima School in Freehold. He currently resides in a farmhouse in nearby Colts Neck.

If you've never been to Federici's Family Restaurant, check it out, it's an awesome place. it's located at 14 East Main Street, Freehold.