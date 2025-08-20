Bagel drama is bubbling up again at the Jersey Shore. You always hear that there’s nothing better than a New Jersey bagel, and honestly, getting one while you’re down the shore is just as amazing. There’s a controversial series of TikToks floating around right now and a New Jersey bagel shop is at the center of the drama.

A girl is going viral because she posted a clip of two bagels that she ordered from the bagel shop. It was just a simple bagel with cream cheese order, but she was not happy with the way the sandwich was assembled. Instead of an even swipe of cream cheese, she was describing that she thought it looked like big blocks sitting in the middle, while the edges were bare.

Read More: Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest 2025 Start Date Announced

Commenters piled on, and some even joked it looked like ice cream sandwiches. Others said it was just lazy and messy. The clip racked up views fast and the debate over the right way to schmear has been everywhere over the past few days.

The shop at the center of it tried to calm things down with its own video showing a standard prep from slice to toast to spread. A lot of people chimed in on social media and were debating if there truly is a correct way to spread cream cheese on a bagel. Meanwhile, the original creator told followers that some employees reached out privately to make it right, which she appreciated, even if the public response rubbed people the wrong way.

New Jersey Bagel Shop Going Viral for Cream Cheese Spread

All of this stemmed from a single shore spot. The shop is Bella’s Bagels in Seaside Park. That is where the viral bagels came from, and where the apology and follow-up video came from, too. In all honesty, I think this is really blown out of proportion, but you know that everyone loves to be a part of online drama. I’m sure the bagel was perfectly fine and honestly, it had me craving a bagel with cream cheese after I watched it.

A lot of people are picking sides, whether you’re on team customer or team bagel shop, but honestly, I think it’s getting blown way out of proportion. I mean, can you really do anything to make a bagel with cream cheese less appetizing? The answer is no.

11 New Jersey Beaches That Are Completely Free Looking to plan your Jersey Shore trip on a budget? Give these 11 free beaches a try! Gallery Credit: Gianna