Win $1,000 For Your Favorite High School Marching Band — It’s 94.5 PST’s Bands & Fans Contest

Hey PST Nation, you could win a grand for your high school band with the third annual Bands and Fans Contest on 94.5 PST!

Nominate your favorite high school marching band below. The schools with the most nominations get in to win a $1,000 prize — thanks to our sponsor: Ciocca Dealerships.



We’ll accept nominations through September 22. Tell your friends to nominate your favorite bands too because the schools with the most nominations will go up for a vote — starting September 25 through October 6.

The school with the most votes wins the $1,000 prize! Click here for rules and more info.



30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.



