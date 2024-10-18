When it comes to dining in style, Pennsylvania has some fantastic upscale restaurants with high-priced meals.

If you’re looking for a special night out or just want to indulge in an unforgettable meal, one place in particular stands out: Barclay Prime in Philadelphia.

It was just named the Most Expensive Restaurant in Pennsylvania, but Love Food insists it's worth every penny.

Located in the sophisticated Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, Barclay Prime is known for offering a luxurious twist on classic dishes, in a library-like setting.

And while Philly is famous for its cheesesteaks, Barclay Prime takes this local favorite to the next level with their $140 Barclay Prime Cheesesteak.

This isn't your typical corner-store sandwich.

Picture this: tender Wagyu rib-eye, rich truffled cheese, and a decadent topping of foie gras.

To make the experience even more special, the cheesesteak is served with half a bottle of Champagne, adding a touch of elegance to each bite.

But Barclay Prime’s luxury doesn’t stop there.

If you'd like even more high-end options, the menu also features a variety of Japanese wagyu steaks, each priced over $200, offering an incredibly rich and tender taste.

I'm not a seafood fan, but, if you are, you won't be left out.

There's a grand seafood platter available for $185, which has a little bit of everything from the ocean.

So, if you’re in Pennsylvania and craving a lavish dining experience, Barclay Prime is a must-visit.

Whether it's a romantic date night, a celebration, or just a desire to treat yourself, this upscale spot in Philly will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

To see the Most Expensive Restaurants in the other U.S. states, click here.

