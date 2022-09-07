Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Just Seen At These Mercer County, NJ Shops

Dave Portnoy was just in Mercer County, NJ reviewing some pizza for Barstool Pizza reviews. If you aren’t entirely sure what this is, Dave Portnoy is the founder and president of Barstool Sports.

Barstool is a pop culture and sports company that has millions of followers on social media and on its blog website.

Along with producing podcasts and other media, Dave does a series of pizza reviews where he travels around the country to find the best pizza and rates them in videos he posts to his barstool pizza review Instagram account.

Locals are saying he was spotted collaborating with TikTok star, Sally Slices, who has brought fame to the Mercer County, NJ, pizza shop Marcello’s Pizza Grill.

Sally Slices has also made his mark on the internet by posting a ton of viral videos that blew up on TikTok, so this crossover between him and Dave Portnoy has been in the works for some time.

People who got the chance to see the filming in action are saying that Dave rated Marcello’s a 7.6, but it'll be confirmed once the video gets posted to the Barstool socials.

Get our free mobile app

Dave has also visited other Mercer County restaurants like Conte’s in Princeton and DeLorenzo’s in Robbinsville, giving them both a rating over a 9, which makes them both among his top-ranked pizzerias to date.

It’s also rumored that while he was in the area, he stopped by Jo Jo’s Tavern in Hamilton, NJ for a review. If you’re a fan of his pizza reviews, make sure you’re on the lookout for Jo Jo’s and Marcello’s!

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.