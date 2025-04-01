This Philadelphia Pizza Spot Blew Dave Portnoy’s Mind

Dave Portnoy was back in Philadelphia, ranking yet another amazing pizza spot.

Living in Philadelphia is such a great experience, especially if you’re a foodie. There are so many different kinds of restaurants throughout the city to enjoy, ranging from high-end to hole-in-the-wall spots.

No matter if the bill is high or low, they’re all amazing in their own way.

Who is Dave Portnoy?

2024 NBA Finals - Game Four Getty Images loading...

Dave Portnoy is the president of Barstool Sports, and he has been crowned the unofficial king of pizza.

He has a YouTube channel for his One Bite Pizza Reviews, which blow up on social media every single time he posts.

He visits different shops throughout the country, rates the pizza, and gives it a score out of 10.

A lot of the time, Dave is typically in the New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia areas quite a lot, so it’s not out of the ordinary that he rates a spot nearby.

Although he’s no stranger to the City of Brotherly Love, Dave may have found one of his favorite spots in Philly recently.

Which Philadelphia Pizza Spots Has Dave Portnoy Reviewed?

The channel uploaded a review outside of Del Rossi’s in Philadelphia, and it’s safe to say his mind was blown.

As soon as Dave opened the box, he was stunned by the Del Rossi’s pie. The pizza ended up getting a score of 8.6, which is very high by Dave’s standards.

“I’m so full, but this is that good that I owe them a cheesesteak. This is as clueless, baffled as I’ve been in a long time — how have I never tried this? I’m embarrassed.” — Dave Portnoy via One Bite Pizza Reviews

Dave then went on to do a cheesesteak review on the spot, which also got a great score of 8.9.

It’s safe to say he’ll be coming back for more pizza and cheesesteaks at Del Rossi’s in the future.

