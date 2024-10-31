Heads up. Lucatelli’s in Doylestown will be closed for a little while but, there's a good reason, according to Phillyburbs.

Owner Dave Schiano, who opened the popular pizza place about three years ago, is expanding.

For Schiano, running Lucatelli’s is a dream come true. He's had a passion for pizza since he was a kid working at his dad's pizzeria.

His energy and good vibes have attracted lots of customers so he needs more space, especially after last fall when David Portnoy from Barstool Sports’ “One Bite Pizza” stopped by.

The visit put Lucatelli’s instantly in the spotlight and brought in even more customers.

Lucatelli's via Facebook Lucatelli's via Facebook loading...

Schiano said, “When Portnoy came, it put us on the map, and we quickly realized we needed more space.”

So, here's the deal. Starting November 4, Lucatelli’s will temporarily close its doors to undergo a major renovation.

They will be expanding into the unit next door at Mercer Square shopping center.

Schiano hopes to reopen within two to three weeks, although we all know how construction (and its delays) go.

Google Google loading...

So, what can you expect when Lucatelli’s reopens?

It will be bigger. Schiano's adding 1,200 square feet, making the restaurant a total of 2,800 square feet.

The dining area will hold more people, with seating for 60.

There will be new self-service kiosks, still with Lucatelli’s signature Vespa-themed decor.

pcess609 pcess609 loading...

The biggest change will be in the kitchen. There will be a larger prep area, more storage, and new equipment to speed up service during those busy rushes.

Schiano said, “The goal is to make it easier for my team to work and to get our food out faster for our customers.”

Schiano said he’s nervous but confident the changes will be worth it. “It’s been an amazing journey, and I’m excited to take Lucatelli’s to the next level for our community."

I'll let you know when the reopening date will be.

