Dave Portnoy, has made another stop in the Garden State to grab some grub, specifically pizza. I'm sure you could have figured that out.

Barstool Sports star, Dave Portnoy, does One Bite pizza reviews

Portnoy, of Barstool Sports fame, is constantly buzzed about for his One Bite Pizza Reviews.

Although sometimes he takes more than one bite. I don't blame him, How could you resist?

Fresh pizza in boxes. On a wooden background.

Portnoy has visited over a hundred pizza places in New Jersey to give us his honest review. Someone has to do it, right?

Even though he's been to my favorite New Jersey spots for pizza, Conte's in Princeton and Federici's in Freehold, neither got his highest New Jersey rating.

Portnoy's highest rating went to a pizza shop in Raritan

Portnoy's highest rating in New Jersey went to the pie at DeLucia's Brick oven pizza in Raritan, scoring a whopping 9.4, which is #4 overall on his best pizza overall list.

Portnoy's latest New Jersey pizza stop was in Freehold.

Google

Portnoy just reviewed Romeo's Italian American in Freehold

He grabbed a pizza at Romeo's Italian America on Elton Adelphia Road.

Take a look at what he had to say.

The owner gave him two pies to try...one bar pie and one cheese.

A fan of Portnoy, who happened to be in the pizza spot at the time of the review, predicted Portnoy would give it a 7.2.

Portnoy gave it a 7.4. He said the guy knows his stuff, but the owner is so nice and he didn't want to break the owner's heart by giving him a 7.2.

He also grabbed some fried mozzarella on the way out. Wow, it looked so good. Portnoy called it "candy."

Romeo's Italian American isn't new to the pizza scene. He's been "slinging pizza for many, many years." He had a smaller spot but upgraded to the current location about 5 years ago.

Go check out the pizza for yourself at 177 Elton Adelphia Road in Freehold, NJ.

The pizza looks delicious.