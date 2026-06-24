Fridays just got a whole lot better because Fridays are now Free Gas Fridays on 94.5 PST!

We want to fill up your tank for those summer road trips, so all season long we're giving you the chance to win a $50 gas gift card right when you need it most.

Every Friday morning (starting June 26) listen to play our Higher or Lower Game with Chris, Joe & the Morning Show on 94.5 PST. It's simple to play and you could win a $50 gas card just for playing along.

And we know that EVERYONE could use a tank of gas this year. So there won't be just one winner. We'll have three winners every single Friday. Your first chance kicks off at 7:30 a.m. And keep listening for two more shots to score at 8:30 and 9:30.

It's free gas, all summer, every Friday... only on 94.5 PST.

Thanks to our sponsor: Haldeman Ford on Route 33 in Hamilton. Online at HaldemanFordHamilton.com. Celebrating over 50 years... go see George & the Crew at Haldeman Ford.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. Must be 18+ to enter. Click here to view complete rules. Exact prize is a $50 gift card.