The warmer months are officially in full swing, and we’re starting to see more and more bear activity in the Mercer County, New Jersey area.

As the Spring and Summer months continue, we tend to see a lot of bears roaming the streets, and the latest bear sighting was right in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Lawrence police received a call early yesterday morning, Monday, May 26th, about a bar sighting in the area of Quakerbridge Road. The report stated that a black bear was roaming in the area of 'Mercer On One', formerly known as Mercer Mall.

If you happen to see the bear, make sure to report it to Lawrence police, and also be sure to stay away from it. According to NJ.com, there was no indication that the bear was aggressive, and the caller was not able to provide a detailed description.

What To Do If You Encounter a Bear?

If you happen to encounter a bear, make sure to remain calm and slowly back away from it.

Make the bear aware that you’re there by talking in a loud, assertive voice. You can even clap your hands or bang pots in pants.

This is to ensure that you don’t catch them off guard with your presence.

Make sure to avoid direct eye contact, which bears may see as a threat. Also, never run from a bear because it could trigger a chase response.

Tips To Keep Bears Away:

Secure Your Trash! Store garbage in containers or keep it indoors until the morning of collection.

Remove Food Sources. Clear your grills after use and avoid leaving food outside when possible.

Compost Wisley. Do your best to avoid composting fish, meat, or other scraps with a strong smell that may attract bears.

Bird Feeders. Consider taking down bird feeders during active bear seasons.

By following these simple things, you could prevent any bear encounters for yourself!

