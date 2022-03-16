Beloved Bristol, PA Bakery Forced to Close Its Doors
The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again. Angelina's Bake Shop on Mill Street in Bristol Borough have closed up shop until further notice.
There was a goodbye for now message on Facebook saying, "It is with great sadness that we bid you a farewell, as we have made the difficult decision to close our doors Sunday, March 13, 2022 until further notice. The economic impact of COVID-19 we have faced over these last two years has left Angelina's to come to this decision."
I'm hoping this local sweet shop isn't closed for good. The way the Facebook message is worded gives me a glimmer of hope (it says closed until further notice, not for good). I hate to see another small local business close. There have been way too many closures over the last two years.
The Facebook message also encouraged everyone to stay tuned to their social media for any updates. Hopefully, there are plans in motion to adapt to our new normal and reopen.
Many locals commented how sad they were to see this local hot spot close for now saying Angelina became a staple in the community. Regular customers said how lucky they were to have made so many wonderful memories there over breakfast.
I hear the fruity pebble donuts, eclairs, special occasion cakes, chicken & waffles were awesome.
Even though I'm a Jersey Girl, I would love to give Angelina's a try when it reopens and make my own memories. I love small businesses like this one.
I'll let you know if I find out anything about a reopening. Fingers crossed.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors
With This New Hope Indoor Pool You Will Never Miss Summer
Best Places for a Massage in Mercer & Bucks Counties