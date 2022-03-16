The COVID-19 pandemic strikes again. Angelina's Bake Shop on Mill Street in Bristol Borough have closed up shop until further notice.

There was a goodbye for now message on Facebook saying, "It is with great sadness that we bid you a farewell, as we have made the difficult decision to close our doors Sunday, March 13, 2022 until further notice. The economic impact of COVID-19 we have faced over these last two years has left Angelina's to come to this decision."

I'm hoping this local sweet shop isn't closed for good. The way the Facebook message is worded gives me a glimmer of hope (it says closed until further notice, not for good). I hate to see another small local business close. There have been way too many closures over the last two years.

The Facebook message also encouraged everyone to stay tuned to their social media for any updates. Hopefully, there are plans in motion to adapt to our new normal and reopen.

Many locals commented how sad they were to see this local hot spot close for now saying Angelina became a staple in the community. Regular customers said how lucky they were to have made so many wonderful memories there over breakfast.

I hear the fruity pebble donuts, eclairs, special occasion cakes, chicken & waffles were awesome.

Even though I'm a Jersey Girl, I would love to give Angelina's a try when it reopens and make my own memories. I love small businesses like this one.

I'll let you know if I find out anything about a reopening. Fingers crossed.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back:

With This New Hope Indoor Pool You Will Never Miss Summer We found a house in New Hope that is on the market. This home has both an amazing game room as well as a stunning indoor pool and hot tub.

This New Hope house also has more bathrooms than it does bedrooms. The $7,995,900 house has 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Are 11 bathrooms really necessary?

In the Zillow ad, it is also stated that there is a total of 24 parking spaces. Did we mention that there is also an elevator in the house?

Okay, enough of this. Take a look for yourself.

