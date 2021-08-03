Holy cow. A winning lottery ticket worth quite a bit of money was recently sold in Bristol Borough, PA, according to Levittown Now.

This is big...life changing for some. I was shocked to read that it was a scratch off lottery ticket worth, are you ready for this, $250,000. Wow. I don't think I've ever heard of a scratch off ticket in this area with such a big pay out. Oh, the possibilities. Lol.

The winning ticket was a "On the Money" scratch off ticket, sold at the Rite Aid pharmacy/convenience store on Pond Street in Bristol Borough. The store itself gets $500 for selling the winning ticket.

I'm not sure exactly when the lucky ticket was sold, the article just says "recently." If you have any tickets laying around, you'd better get to scratching. Lol.

My Dad loves scratch off lottery tickets. It's what my sister and I get him every birthday, Father's Day, Christmas...and other random days. He's been lucky recently, but, not $250,000 lucky. He won $550 last week.

There have been a few big lottery winners in the area in the past few months. Also in Levittown, Bucks County, a group of five people just cashed in on an over half million dollar Mega Millions winning ticket last month. A Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth over a half million dollars was sold at a deli in Roebling, NJ, a couple of weeks ago. The Shop Rite on the Pennington Circle sold a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket a few weeks ago as well.

I may start buying some of these tickets and try my luck. Lol.

