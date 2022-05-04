I scream you scream, New Jersey is screaming because one of our favorite ice cream parlors has been declared one of the best in all of the U.S.

Why is this super sweet spot getting national attention?

The days of your good old-fashioned ice cream parlors with a dozen or so flavors and a choice of rainbow or chocolate sprinkles (jimmies if you're reading this in South Jersey) are over.

A new day is upon us where ice creameries are offering creations that are truly works of art and sometimes look too good to eat, but we do anyway.

Lifestyle website Thrillist released a list of "40 American Ice Cream Shops You Need to Try Right Now."

Many big city parlors were given a nod.

Margie's Candy is located in Chicago, and while you can get candy as a topping, Margie's has always been about ice cream since 1921.

By the looks of the inside, not much has changed since then.

It's rumored that The Beatles and even Al Capone have gotten a scoop from Margie's.

Check out their incredible sundaes.

There's also the exotic Mashti Malone's in Los Angeles.

This Persian ice cream parlor has been serving up unique ice cream for over 40 years.

Rosewater, Lavender, and Orange Blossom are just a few of the choices.

Now, it's time for our Jersey brag. Thrillist has this to say about its pick for one of the best ice cream parlors in the U.S.

This ice cream parlor has garnered a loyal cult following based on a whopping 550 flavors, which rotate in and out of the little shop 24 at a time. This is a place where seasonality is king, and while you can always get a top-notch traditional flavor or a modified classic (think Habanero Chocolate), the place is also doing the kind of flavor experimentation normally reserved for the chemistry lab. Think Sun Gold tomato sorbet made with the Garden State's treasured fruit, or Blueberry Mascarpone, or chocolate with ramps, or pumpkin with shiitake mushrooms. None of those things sound like they belong together. But they’re almost always fantastic—especially when paired with one of the legendary cookies.

Have you ever visited The Bent Spoon in Princeton?

The Bent Spoon scoops traditional and vegan ice cream along with sorbets.

You can't go wrong with any of these.