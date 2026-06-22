Whoa. This is exciting news. A Wayfair retail store will be opening in a popular Princeton-area shopping center. You've heard the jingle and can probably sing it, "Wayfair, you've got just what I need."

Wayfair retail store opening in Nassau Park Pavilion in Princeton

The once online-only furniture, home accessory and décor company is expanding by opening more physical stores throughout the Northeast, and we are lucky enough to be getting one. The company announced on June 18 that a large-format retail store is coming to the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center, off Route 1 South in West Windsor Township.

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Wayfair taking over Walmart space in Nassau Park Pavilion

If you're familiar with Nassau Park Pavilion, the new store rendering has it moving into the space where Walmart once was. Ocean State Job Lot took over the space, but didn't stay open for long. It was only open for a little over a year. It will be great to see that space bustling again.

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The new Wayfair store will stock furniture, home décor, housewares, appliances, Wayfair verified products, and more. Some items you'll be able to take home same day, others (bigger items) will be delivered quickly.

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"Opening in Princeton represents another exciting milestone as we continue expanding Wayfair's physical retail presence across America," said Liza Lefkowski, Vice President of Merchandising and Stores at Wayfair. "We're creating a destination where customers can explore inspiring spaces, experience the quality and breadth of our assortment firsthand, and seamlessly shop across online and in-store channels with the convenience and flexibility they expect from Wayfair."

It's expected to open next year

Wayfair in Nassau Park Pavilion is expected to open in 2027. For more details, click here.