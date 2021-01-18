Hollywood’s favorite quarantine couple has reportedly called it quits.

According to People, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split up after less than a year together.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told the publication. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source close to Affleck and de Armas added. "They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

The two met while playing husband and wife in their upcoming thriller movie Deep Water. The two were spotted vacationing together in Cuba and Costa Rica after filming wrapped in March 2020. The couple were often spotted by paparazzi during the pandemic but their relationship wasn’t made Instagram official until April, when the actress shared photos of them celebrating her 32nd birthday together.

In August, de Armas was spotted moving her things into Affleck's Los Angeles residence from her Venice, California home. A source confirmed to People that she put her Venice home on the market.

Engagement rumors sparked in November when De Armas was spotted wearing a band on her ring finger. However, it turned out that it was just a prop she had to wear during Deep Water re-shoots with Affleck.

Deep Water is due out August 2021.