Ben Simmons may have just told us that he is not returning to the Philadelphia 76ers. Over the weekend, Ben put his Philadelphia home on the market for a whopping $3.1 million.

Ben's home in Philadelphia is in the Ritz Carilton-Residence building and judging from the floor plans, Ben was living large.

The floor plans of the building where he was living describes the units as being able to have 900- 3,000 square feet. There are options to have a standard unit as well as a penthouse.

Ben's place has 3,000 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences

I've got more pictures here of this incredible home:

There had been speculation that Ben might not be returning to the team this year, then Ben did not show up to the Philadelphia 76ers' training camp in September. Fans, coaches, teammates and media outlets were pretty disappointed.

Ben Simmons' agent spoke out during the offseason and said that Ben did in fact want to be traded and did not want to return to the 76ers. His agent claimed Ben was mentally exhausted.

Ben has not officially spoken about his NBA career, but he did LIKE a photo on Instagram about all the fines he can receive for not showing up to the training camp, practices, and a recent game.

Apparently, according to a source, he did not expect the fines to be so high. I guess we need to wait and see if Ben will return to the Sixers, or actually get traded and play for another team.

The clock is ticking, Ben. We all wanna know. In the meantime, anyone wanna buy his house?