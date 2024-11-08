Unfortunately, we’ve got more bad news for grocery shoppers in Center City Philadelphia. Giant Co. announced that they’ll be closing their large Heirloom Market store on Market Street before the end of the year.

The store — which is quite large at 32,000 square feet— is located in the Fashion District at 8th and Market in Philadelphia, Pa.

The news was first published by the Philadelphia Business Journal on Friday afternoon (November 8).

Center City Philadelphia Giant Store Closes Relatively Quickly

The closure comes as the latest causality in the struggling Fashion District area, which has faced several other closures in recent years. And, of course, is part of the ongoing discussion around the new arena for the Philadelphia 76ers, 76 Place.

This Giant grocery store hadn’t been open for too long (relatively). It first opened in December 2021.

We’ve also located the filing with the Pennsylvania Labor Department which says the store plans to lay off 61 employees. The affected employees will be offered work at other stores in the city.

The Giant store is one of the largest in the city. Though it’s suffered quite a bit since opening about three years ago.

The store’s hours were “dialed back not long after opening, and its Tap Hall that allowed customers to self-serve beer shut down in the past year, according to the Business Journal.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing to open another large store at the corner of Broad and Washington Avenues in South Philly inside the One Thousand One apartment building. It looks like that'll open before the end of the year.

An exact date, however, for that store’s opening has not been revealed, but as we ‘ve seen construction is advancing well (including Giant signage which has appeared on the exterior).

Plus, the Giant Company still operates more than 35 stores in the immediate Philadelphia area, according to the store locator page on their website.

