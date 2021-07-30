I have heard many people say that they are tired of sweating and having to put up with this crazy summer heat. Many people have also said that they are ready for the fall and the fall activities.

We all know that fall of 2020 was not a normal fall and now we want to make up for it by doing some fall activities.

Shady Brook Farm has made it known on their website that they will be bringing back their Fall Fest this year. According to the Shady Brook Farm website, the Fall Fest will start on September 11.

That is about 2 weeks before fall officially starts but that is actually good because everything down the shore is closed by then. So, we will need things to do.

Here are some things that you should expect at the Shady Brook Farm Fall Fest:

Wagon rides

5-acre corn maze

Hay maze

Sports challenge

Barn of Horror Alien Encounter (no live actors)

Live music (weekends only)

Jumping Pillow

Inflatable attractions

Spider web crawl

Playground

Animated chicken show

Chalk truck

SBF 500 tryke track

You will still have a chance to do some pumpkin picking as well, according to the Shady Brook Farm website.

As of now, the calendar on the Shady Brook Farm is only these dates for the Fall Fest:

September 11 from 10 am to 7 pm

September 12 from 10 am to 7 pm

September 15 through 19 from 10 am to 7 pm

September 22 and 23rd from 10 am to 7 pm

Tickets are not on sale yet but it was mentioned on the Shady Brook Farm website that they are "coming soon."