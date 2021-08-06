Spooky season will soon be upon us and we are all for it. Halloween is just a little over 80 days away so it is time to start planning where you are going to go to get scared a little.

Valley of Fear would be a good place to go to get scared. They have already shared their schedule for the 2021 Halloween season.

Their first day will be on Friday, September 24. For the first 2 weekends of the 2021 Halloween season, Valley of Fear will only be open on Friday and Saturday (September 24-25; October 1 -2). Starting October 14, Valley of Fear will be open Thursday through Sunday. The Valley of Fear hours of operation are 7 pm to 10 pm nightly.

The last day Valley of Fear will be on November 6.

On Valley of Fear's Instagram, it was shared that one of the new Halloween attractions will be The Return of Willies Shipwreck Cove. In the Instagram post, it is also stated that this will be Valley of Fear's "31st Season Of Fear."

If you want to be a part of the scary team you can. Valley of Fear is currently hiring and is looking for MONSTERS. Valley of Fear will host a casting call later this month on Friday the 13th. Spooky!

I am sure it would be pretty fun to scare people and get paid for it at the same time. Then again, it has to be scary to be around all these creepy looking things all of the time.

Valley of Fear is located at Phoenix Sports Club at 301 W. Bristol Rd in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.