Snoop Dogg Corona Bobbleheads Being Stolen From Grocery Stores In Bucks County

We are sure that while you are watching a sports game on TV you probably have seen the Corona beer commercial that Snoop Dogg is in.

Snoop Dogg is somewhat the face of Corona right now.

Well, now Corona beer has some sort of campaign at stores that sell alcohol where they are putting a 3-foot Snoop Dogg bobblehead as a display next to the Corona beer. For some weird reason, people are stealing these Snoop Dogg bobbleheads.

According to 3 CBS Philly, law enforcement officers are now seeking help to identify the individuals that are stealing the Snoop Dogg Corona bobbleheads. We learned that the Snoop Dogg bobbleheads were stolen from multiple locations in Pennsylvania.

According to 3 CBS Philly and Philly Voice, these are some of the locations where the Snoop Dogg bobbleheads have been stolen.

West Goshen Township Acme

Caln Township Giant

Northampton Township Acme

Richboro Acme

On Philly Voice, it has been mentioned that the Snoop Dogg bobbleheads are being sold on eBay and people are asking for a very high price.

We learned that some Snoop Dogg Corona campaign bobbleheads are selling on eBay for $800, and another for $1,300. Some of the bobbleheads are even being auctioned that can possibly even go for a pretty high price.

These Snoop Dogg bobbleheads are in different sizes. The sizes included 16", 18" and 43", according to Philly Voice.

Law enforcement officers told 3 CBS Philly that the Corona Snoop Dogg bobbleheads are currently valued at $300.

They aren't that cheap.

Are people really just stealing the Snoop Dogg bobbleheads to have them in their man cave?

This is very weird why these individuals are stealing the bobbleheads.